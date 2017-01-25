Now, a demand for lifting the ban on hori habba

The massive campaign for jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and a similar campaign building up for kambala in Karnataka seem to have opened a Pandora’s box. Now, there is demand from people in some parts of Shivamogga to lift the ban on hori habba, a bull-taming event.

A meeting of enthusiasts of hori habba was held in Shikaripur town on Monday evening under the aegis of the Hori Habba Abhimani Balaga, in which a resolution was passed to demand lifting of the ban.

Nandan Sommannanavar, an M.A. student, sought to know why the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, who has appealed in favour of lifting restrictions on kambala in coastal Karnataka, was mum on hori habba, a popular sport in his home town. The meeting decided to hold protests in Shikaripur, Sorab and Shivamogga and submit memorandum to the government demanding withdrawal of the ban. The enthusiasts of hori habba are using social media platforms to mobilise support.

Prashanth D.T., a dentist in Shikaripur, said that rearing bulls is a “passion” for the people in semi-arid regions of Shivamogga and Haveri districts. Mr. Prashanth, who owns two bulls, said the social status of an individual in rural areas is not determined by the car owned, but by the bulls reared by them. “The farming community enjoys an intimate relationship with the cattle,” he said. Though no case was filed against conducting hori habba, the district administration in Shivamogga has taken an unilateral decision to ban the event.

Hori habba is a popular rural sport in Shivamogga, Haveri and Davangere districts. The deaths caused by bulls goring those who attempt to catch them and in stampede were reported regularly in these events in the recent times. In the wake of death of two persons after they were gored by a bull in Tallur village in Sorab taluk on January 2, the district administration in Shivamogga imposed a blanket ban on the event.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare had said that conducting hori habba was against the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rule and had cautioned of stern action against those who organised such events.