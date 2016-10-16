New Deputy Commissioner’s office to come up at Kunchignal

To help the public avail facilities of all government departments at the same place, all elected representatives in the district are planning to construct a new Deputy Commissioner’s office complex at Kunchignal village in about 45 acres of land. At present the Deputy Commissioner’s office is situated at heart of the city and the other government departments are scattered in other parts of the city making it difficult for the people to move from one office to another to get their works done.

According to official sources, District in-charge Minister H. Anjaneya had shown keenness in constructing the new complex a year ago and had also conducted meetings with district-level officers in this regard. But the officers and the Minister could not proceed with work owing to elections and other programmes in the district.

Recently, Mr. Anjaney along with B.N. Chandrappa, MP, MLAs G.H. Thippareddy, T. Raghumurthy, B.G. Govindappa, D. Sudhakar, Deputy Commissioner Srirangaiah, ZP CEO Nitesh Patil and Superintendent of Police Arun Rangrajan visited the Kunchignal village where 103.37 acres of government land is available for the building.

“After holding discussions with the elected representatives and officers, the Minister has finalised 45 acres and instructed the Deputy Commissioner to carry on further official procedure to start the work,” sources added.

Mr. Thippareddy informed that the land had been finalised keeping in view the growth of city and also for the convenience of common man. There are also plans to construct inspection bungalow in 10 acres land behind the new DC office.

The State government has also assured to release necessary funds for the same. If all goes well the district would have a new deputy commissioner’s office complex in next three years, sources added.

Presently, the DC’s office and the other department offices are located away from each other