Krishi Mela evokes good response

Krishi Mela, a four-day annual demonstrative event of farm technologies organised by University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, attracted a good number of farmers on Sunday.

People, who arrived from different parts of Hyderabad Karnataka region, particularly from Raichur district, were found enthusiastically visiting various stalls and collecting information about advanced farm equipment, technologies and crop varieties put on display.

Before addressing the inaugural event, Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda himself demonstrated the newly developed paddy transplanting machine by operating it for a couple of rounds.

The Minister, in his inaugural speech later, stressed the need for developing climate resilient crop varieties considering the extreme climatic fluctuations and resultant crop losses.

“Climatic extremities are becoming the order with consecutive droughts and floods that are resulting in heavy crop loss. It is a matter of serious concern. Our government is focussing on the development of crop varieties tolerant to climatic stress. Our universities and agricultural scientists need to concentrate on this area of research which is expected to gain much importance in the days to come,” he said.

In the first phase, the Minister added, climate resilient crop varieties of red gram, green gram, chickpea, jowar, ragi, maize and other such crops that are essential for food and nutrient security would be developed. “These new varieties would not only be climate resilient but they would also give 30 per cent more yield as compared to conventional varieties,” he said.

The Minister also advised the farming community to rapidly shift from conventional farming to scientific and advanced farming by reaping the fruits of technological innovations and advancements in the farm sector.

“It is by adopting newer technologies, crop varieties and advanced and scientific farming methods only farmers can face the newer challenges in the sector. We cannot always view agriculture emotionally. We have to inevitably move from conventional farming method to scientific and advanced farming methods with which we can get more yield with less investment and less cultivation area,” he said.

As many as 12 farmers, one male and one female farmer from each district of Hyderabad Karnataka, who made significant achievements in the field of agriculture were honoured and conferred with Shreshta Krishika (male) and Shresthta Krishi Mahile) awards on the occasion. Several handbooks that contained useful farming related information were also released.

Raichur Lok Sabha member B.V. Naik, Sindhanur MLA Hampanagowda Badarli, Maski MLA Pratap Gowda Patil, Manvi MLA Hampayya Naik, MLC N.S. Boseraju, UAS, Raichur, Vice-Chancellor P.M. Salimath, Director of Education B.V. Patil and Director of Extension S.K. Meti and others were present.