Good response to ‘Hampi by sky’

The response to ‘Hampi by sky’, which was organised for the third straight year for the Hampi Utsav, was good.

“It was fascinating experience to view the ancient monuments of Hampi and its environs from the sky. I loved it,” said B.K. Sundar, a leading physician, after a ten-minute chopper ride.

“It was an altogether a different experience. If the gigantic monolith monuments of Hampi appeared to be miniscule. The Lotus Mahal looked very elegantly, the stone chariot in the Vijaya Vittala complex looked very small. It was also a pleasant to have a third-dimensional view of the lush green coconut grove,” he told The Hindu .

As many as 1,715 persons viewed the ancient monuments and its natural landscapes from the sky.

As many as two helicopters were pressed into service for seven days.

Dr. Sundar also pointed out that one had to wait for long for their turn to board the chopper and also suggested to consider reducing the price a bit to enable the common man to enjoy the ride.

“We had to wait for over three hours for our turn. This can be avoided if proper arrangements are made for booking the tickets in advance. There can be a commentary explaining about the monuments that passes by, which is essential for those visiting Hampi for the first time,” he said.

“On the whole the chopper ride gave us an memorable experience and I am willing to go round again next year. Meanwhile, the organisers of Hampi Utsav, should initiate keen interest in organising it in a better way,” he said.