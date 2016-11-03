Karnataka

Fire in Bidar cinema hall

A fire broke out in one of the cinemas in Sapna multiplex in Bidar on Thursday. No one was injured though property damage was significant.

A short circuit led to the fire that destroyed the screen, air conditioning system, and nearly 200 chairs in screen–three. Fire and emergency services personnel put out the fire in an hour. The fire broke out before the first show and there were neither viewers nor staff in the hall. SP Prakash Nikam visited the spot. Investigations are on.

