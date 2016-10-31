Financial irregularities: headmaster suspended

Ghouse Ali, headmaster of Government Urdu Higher Primary School in Kanakeri locality in Sorab town, has been suspended from service on the charge of being involved in financial irregularities.

Irregularities came to light during an audit of the school’s financial transactions from 2010-11 to 2015-16 conducted recently.

It was found that the headmaster allegedly drew interest generated on the money in the school’s savings bank account for personal use.

During the audit, it was also observed that rules were not followed in the implementation of work related to the construction of compound wall for the school and in the utilisation of funds released by the government for other school works.

It is alleged that Mr. Ali had acted in an unilateral manner in the formation of School Development and Monitoring Committee and had not taken the approval from Sorab Town Panchayat for the purpose.

In wake of these allegations, Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction P.S. Machado has suspended Mr. Ali from the service and has ordered a probe in this regard.

Mr. Machado has also directed the Block Education Officer of Sorab to submit a detailed report on the irregular practices along with the related documents at the earliest.