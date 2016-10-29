Complaints about water supply

Some councillors expressed concern over water not being supplied properly to their wards, at the general body meeting of the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) on Friday.

Jyoti, councillor from Sarlebettu ward, said though she has complained to the Water Supply Department, there has been no action. It is surprising that there is a water problem in some areas even though peak summer is a good six month away, she said.

S.P. Kudva, another councillor, said that some uplying areas were not getting proper water supply in his ward. Intervening,

D. Manjunathaiah, the CMC Commissioner, directed the department to take immediate action on the complaints.

Councillor Prashanth Amin said people from neighbouring gram panchayat were coming and dumping waste in his ward — Kola.

Councillor Vasanthi Shetty said there is always a lot of traffic problems at the Ambalpady Junction where NH-66 passes through. CMC should provide a traffic umbrella for the lone traffic policeman posted there, she said. Mr. Manjunathaiah said that CMC has already donated 25 traffic umbrellas to the traffic police and they could use one of them at the junction.