College students stage protest in Bidar

Students of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College took out a protest rally in Bidar on Wednesday saying some vested interests were trying to discredit their institution as a centre for drug trafficking.
They walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum urging the police to speed up investigation into the suicide of Sachin Kumar, a student who committed suicide recently. The unfortunate event is being linked, without any basis, to false reasons such as drug mafia, substance abuse among students, and ragging. These are far from truth and baseless, the students said.
They termed it an attempt to politicise the event and a conspiracy to defame the college.
