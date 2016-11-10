CM coming tomorrow

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit drought affected areas of Dharwad district on Friday. He will visit Harobelavadi village of Dharwad taluk at 2.45 p.m. Later, he will visit Bhandiwad and Shiraguppi of Hubballi taluk and Yaraguppi and Rottigawad villages of Kundgol taluk. He will inspect the works carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act project at Nalavadi village of Navalgund taluk at 5. 30 p.m. He will conduct a meeting with district-level officials at Samakrutika Bhavan in Hubballi at 6 p.m. He will halt in Hubballi on Friday. On Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah will leave for Gadag by helicopter at 10 a.m. and visit different places in Gadag district. He will come back to Hubballi at 5.25 p.m. and leave for Bengaluru at 5.30 p.m., according to a release.