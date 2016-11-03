The city will host ‘All-India Mushaira’ featuring poets from different States at the Anjuman-E-Islam Hall, adjacent to District Court on Thursday from 9 p.m.

As many as fourteen poets will participate in the event that is being organised by the Karnataka Urdu Academy, said KUA member Mohammad Ashfaque Siddiqui.

Mr. Siddiqui said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U.T. Khadar will inaugurate the event, Feroz N. Sait, MLA (Belagavi North) will be the chief guest, Mohammad Mohsin, Secretary, Backward Classes, Minorities, Auqaf & Hajj, Government of Karnataka and Regional Commissioner in-charge N. Jayaram will be the guests of honour while KUA chairman Azeezullah Baig will preside over the meet.

For further information, contact Mr. Siddiqui on 9448302252.