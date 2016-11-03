Karnataka

All-India mushaira

The city will host ‘All-India Mushaira’ featuring poets from different States at the Anjuman-E-Islam Hall, adjacent to District Court on Thursday from 9 p.m.

As many as fourteen poets will participate in the event that is being organised by the Karnataka Urdu Academy, said KUA member Mohammad Ashfaque Siddiqui.

Mr. Siddiqui said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U.T. Khadar will inaugurate the event, Feroz N. Sait, MLA (Belagavi North) will be the chief guest, Mohammad Mohsin, Secretary, Backward Classes, Minorities, Auqaf & Hajj, Government of Karnataka and Regional Commissioner in-charge N. Jayaram will be the guests of honour while KUA chairman Azeezullah Baig will preside over the meet.

For further information, contact Mr. Siddiqui on 9448302252.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 2:09:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/All-India-mushaira/article16091335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY