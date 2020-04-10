808 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet quarantined, Govt tells High Court

As many as 808 people, including 57 foreign nationals, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in Delhi have been identified and quarantined in Karnataka, the State government told the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday.

Of the 57 foreign nationals, 24 have been quarantined in Bengaluru and the rest in Bidar, Tumakuru, and Belagavi districts.

The data in this regard was submitted before a special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna, which is hearing, through video-conferencing, important PIL petitions related to issues cropped up following the imposition of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While 269 Indian nationals who had attended the meet during the crucial period have been identified and quarantined in Bengaluru, and 482 Indian nationals who attended the event have been quarantined in other districts of the State, the government said in a statement.

581 in other States

Also, 581 members of the jamaat, who are from Karnataka, have been identified to be in other States, and information in this regard has been given to the respective State governments, the High Court was informed.

Pointing out that the number of jamaat members who attended the meet is dynamic and subject to change as more information is gather by the government, it has been stated that the police heads of respective districts and cities have been issued instructions to trace such persons by liaisoning with the local community.