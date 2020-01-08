80-ft statue of Kempegowda at airport

The State government has proposed to erect a 80 ft Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue on the premises of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). In September last, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced that it would be a 100-ft statue costing ₹100 crore.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan chaired a meeting of the Kempegowda Development Authority and announced that a theme park would be developed on 23 acres near the airport and the statue would be set up at the theme park.

It was also decided that 46 locations linked to Benglauru would be renovated. Development of such locations would help people to acknowledge the contribution of Kempegowda, he said.

Film city in Bengaluru

The government is planning to establish a world-class film city in Bengaluru and the location would be decided after talks with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said.

He said Bengaluru was an ideal city for setting up the film city. The proposed film city would be different from the existing ones in the country and rest of the world. The film city should provide enabling environment for promoting tourism, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Roerich Art Craft Village would also be established at Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich Estate at Tataguni, a lung space spread over hundreds of acres off Kanakapura Road.