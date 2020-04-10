8 booked for hate campaign

The Dakshina Kannada police have registered five cases against six persons for their alleged social media hate posts relating to the Muslim community.

While three cases by the Bantwal Town police have been registered against Santosh Gowda of Nandavara, a case has been registered by the Dharmastala police against Muralidhar and three others of Ujire. The four cases were registered on Monday. A case was registered by the Bellare police on April 4 against Kusumadhara.

In a statement, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said stringent action would be taken against those who try to create communal hatred.

In another development, two persons at Ankanahalli in Ramanagaram district have been booked for asking villagers to prevent the entry of Muslims, blaming the community members for the spread of COVID-19.

It is said that a member of Kailancha Gram Panchayat had hired an elderly man to alert the villagers against allowing Muslims to enter the village. This was videographed by a person and the clip was shared on social media. Local police have registered a case against two persons.

Tahsildar draws ire

Meanwhile, K.R. Pet tahsildar M. Shivamurthy has drawn the ire of social activists for stating that three people who were roaming around with quarantine seals on their hands were Muslims, while they did not belong to the community. Activist had called Mandya Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram seeking action against Mr. Shivamurthy.