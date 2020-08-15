7,908 new cases, 104 deaths on August 14 in Karnataka

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka continued to scale new heights with as many as 7,908 cases being reported on Friday, along with 104 new deaths.

Of the new cases, 2,452 were reported in Bengaluru Urban, 608 cases in Ballari, 413 in Shivamogga, 351 in Davangere, and 334 in Belagavi, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin.

There were 22 new deaths in Bengaluru Urban, 10 in Mysuru, nine in Ballari, and eight in Dharwad. Deaths were also reported in Shivamogga, Davangere, Belagavi, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Gadag, Tumakuru, Mandya, Koppal, Hassan, Vijayapura, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, and Chamarajanagar. As many as 6,940 people were discharged, taking the numbers up to 1.28 lakh. The number of patients in ICU is 747.

The total number of active cases in the State is now 79,201, total deaths 3,717, and total positives 2.11 lakh. Eight COVID-19 patients have died owing to other reasons.