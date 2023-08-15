77th Independence Day: Mahadevappa highlights Karnataka govt.’s programmes for Mysuru

August 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Paying glowing tributes to the icons of India’s freedom struggle on the occasion of the country’s 77th Independence Day here on Tuesday, August 15, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, highlighted Karnataka government’s programmes for Mysuru district.

Delivering the Independence Day speech after unfurling the national tricolour at Bannimantap grounds in Mysuru, Mr. Mahadevappa said the non-violent struggle for India’s independence under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership stood a model for the rest of the world.

He not only recalled Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, Gopalakrishna Gokhale, Lokamanya Tilak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and B.R. Ambedkar’s role in the struggle, but also the contribution of freedom fighters from Karnataka like Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna, Rani Kittur Channamma, Boodi Basappa Nayak, Venkatappa Nayak and Gangadharrao Deshpande.

He said the Congress government, which came to power in the last elections, had begun the process of implementing its guarantee schemes. While Shakti, Gruha Jyothi and Anna Bhagya had already been launched, the process of registration for Gruha Lakshmi too had begun.

Under Yuva Nidhi scheme for which the government had already issued orders, the youth unable to find employment even after six months of completing their degrees and diplomas for the year academic year 2022-23, will receive financial assistance from the government.

Anna Bhagya

He said there were a total of 5,86,488 beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya scheme in Mysuru district possessing Antyodaya and BPL cards, who were eligible for 5 kg of food grains and cash in lieu of another 5 kg of food grains.

During July 2023, a total of ₹31.52 crore had been transferred to the 5.86 lakh beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer to the head of the families at the rate of ₹34 per kg for the 5 kg of additional food grains.

The beneficiaries, who had not received the DBT, have been advised to link their bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers.

Gruha Lakshmi

With regard to Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Mr. Mahadevappa said a total of 6,91,260 women heads of families with ration cards had been identified as beneficiaries in Mysuru district.

The registration for the scheme had begun on July 19 and eligible women can enroll themselves at Grama One, Karnataka One and Bapuji Centres free of cost.

Mysuru district, which stood second in terms of poultry egg production in the State, is in the fifth position in terms of milk production. The State Government was encouraging cattle farmers by providing 1.02 lakh beneficiaries a subsidy of ₹5 for each litre. The Government provides ₹12 crore per month towards subsidy for cattle farmers in the district, he said.

Agriculture

Mr. Mahadevappa said sowing operations had been completed in 2.12 lakh hectares in Mysuru district accounting for 53 per cent of the targeted 3.97 lakh hectares during 2023-24 monsoon season.

A total of 11,713 quintals of seeds for cultivation of paddy, ragi, jowar and other crops had been distributed along with 2,666 quintals through the Raitha Samparka Kendras to an estimated 45,643 beneficiary farmers in the district, he said.