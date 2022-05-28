Village stay programmes need to be improved further, says Revenue Minister

Officers told to clear applications received from people on priority

Revenue Minister R. Ashok addressing a media conference at BCM Hostel at Wadgaon (D) village in Aurad taluk of Bidar district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pointing out the inadequacies in the village stay programme in which senior officers and Ministers camp in villages and attend to the people’s problems, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the programme needed further improvisation to make it more effective and result-oriented.

Addressing a media conference at a Backward Classes and Minority Hostel at Wadgaon (D) village in Aurad taluk of Bidar district on Saturday, he announced that his next village stay programme would be in Chitradurga district. Mr. Ashok, along with Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Bidar Govinda Reddy ,​and other senior officers, stayed in the village on Friday.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has termed the village stay programme as ‘revenue revolution’. We will see that the Deputy Commissioners visit taluk offices four times a week and monitor the work by being present there for a considerable time. I have thus far conducted seven village stay programmes and attended to the problems of over 46,000 people. My eighth village stay programme will be in Chitradurga district and I will conduct it in a unique way… Most of the Dalits have no land to cultivate. I will focus on giving them cultivable land. I will take the people’s demands received in the village stay programmes seriously and try to fulfil them,” Mr. Ashok said.

On the Wadgaon (D) village-stay programme, the Minister said he had directed the officers concerned to take up the applications received from the people in the programme on priority for resolution.

“We have received many applications from people. The issues pertaining to social welfare programmes such as pension schemes were resolved on the spot. The remaining applications would be taken on priority,” he said.

The Minister said his government would declare around 18,000 tandas (hamlets) as revenue villages, including 98 in Bidar district.

“As many as 1,59,210 farmers have received compensation for crop loss and 1,188 families whose houses were damaged in 2021 have received relief,” Mr. Ashok said.

Earlier, Mr. Ashok and Mr. Chauhan danced with Lambani women who performed traditional dance at Bhiba Naik tanda.

Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivakumar Sheelavanth, Aurad tahsildar Arunkumar Kulkarni, BJP leader Suryakant Nagamarapalli and others were present.