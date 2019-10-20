65 sheep die in Shikaripur taluk

As many as 65 sheep died of enterotoxemia in Erekatte village, Shikaripur taluk, on Friday. Enterotoxemia is caused by Clostridium perfringens bacteria. Reluctance to consume food, stomach aches and diarrhoea are some of the symptoms.

Three families of nomadic shepherds from Honnali taluk had camped in Erekatte for the sheep to graze for the past five days. Of the 1,050 sheep in their herd, 65 died.

The tests conducted on the viscera of the dead animals confirmed they were infected with enterotoxemia. The veterinary doctors serving with Department of Animal Husbandry have have administered a vaccine against the bacterial infection to the remaining sheep there.