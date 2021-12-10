6,488 voters out of 6,497 exercise their franchise in Raichur-Koppal

Voting in Raichur-Koppal Local Authorities Constituency in the Legislative Council elections was completely peaceful on Friday.

According to information provided by the district administration in Raichur, the total poll percentage was 99.86. Out of the 6,497 voters, 6,488 cast their votes in the elections.

The total percentage of voting recorded was 99.91 in Raichur district, while it was 99.93 in Koppal district. And, the overall percentage in the dual-member constituency of Raichur-Koppal was put at 99.86%.

In Raichur district, Raichur taluk 715 voters of the 716 cast their votes for 99.86%. Manvi taluk recorded 100% voting with 374 voters out of 374 exercising their franchise.

In Deodurg taluk, it was 100% with 572 voters exercising their francise. Lingsugur taluk recorded 99.84% with 619 voters of the 620 casting their votes. It was 99.70% in Sindhanur taluk with 660 voters of the 662 casting their votes.

Maski taluk also recorded 100% voting all 400 casting their votes, while all 277 voters exercised their franchise for 100% voting in Sirwar taluk also.

In Koppal district, Karatagi taluk recorded 100% voting with all 245 votes being cast, Kanakagiri taluk 100% voting with all 196 votes cast, Kushtagi taluk all 648 votes cast for 100% voting and Kukanur taluk recorded 100% voting with 239 voters exercising their franchise. Gangavathi taluk recorded 384 votes out of against 385 for 99.74 % polling, Koppal taluk 772 votes out of 774 for 99.74% and Yelburga taluk recorded 387 votes out of 388 for 99.74% voting.

Sharanagowda Patil Bayyapur of the Congress, Vishwanath Bannahatti of the BJP, Tirupathi of Janashakti Party are in the fray, apart from one Independent candidate Narendra Arya.