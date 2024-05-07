GIFT a SubscriptionGift
60.02% turnout in Bidar till 5 p.m.

Polling picks up pace by 11 a.m. as the high day temperature fails to curb enthusiasm among voters

May 07, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A 110-year-old Lakshmi Bai Mahapure being helped to cast her vote at Kaplapur village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Tuesday.

A 110-year-old Lakshmi Bai Mahapure being helped to cast her vote at Kaplapur village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Though Bidar district witnessed low turnout of voters for the first couple of hours on Tuesday, polling picked up pace by 11 a.m. The scorching temperature failed to deter aged electorates from franchising their votes in rural parts.

There was enthusiasm among voters. As per information available, the district recorded an average 60.02% till 5 p.m.

By 9 a.m., the turnout was recorded at 8.9% and by 11 a.m., voting across Bidar stood at 21.92%, with Aurad recording the highest turnout at 24.36% and Chincholi registering the lowest, 20.75%.

At 1 p.m., the turnout in the district was 37.97% with Aurad recording the highest 42.14%.

At 5 p.m., the turnout stood at 60.02%. Aurad and Bhalki recorded the highest poll percentage of 65.43 and 62.5, respectively. Whereas Aland registered a lowest turnout of 53.68%.

A 110-year-old Lakshmi Bai Mahapure cast her vote at Kaplapur village in Bhalki taluk. For more than a decade, she was deprived of old-age pension and other benefits for not having any documents and identity card. Four months ago, the Revenue Department officials reached her doorsteps and took all steps to provide her the pension.

A 102-year-old Congress leader and former Minister Bheemanna Khandre, his son Eshwar Khandre, who is the Minister for Environment and Forest, and his grandson Sagar Khandre who is the Congress candidate in Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency exercised their franchise in Bhalki town.

BJP Aurad MLA Prabhu Chavan cast his vote along with family members at his native Bhonti village of Aurad taluk. Mr. Chavan stayed away from the election campaign due to health issues.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and a former Minister Bandeppa Kashempur cast his vote at Maniyar Taleem locality in the Old City in Bidar.

Availability of wheelchairs made the voting process easy for the aged and those with disabilities.

Khuba booked

A case has been booked against Union Minister and BJP candidate Bhagwant Khuba for entering a polling booth with a party symbol badge on his chest and addressing presspersons within 100 m of the polling booth.

Mr. Khuba cast his vote along with his family members in Aurad town.

