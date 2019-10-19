6,000 posts of constable to be filled this year

Minister for Home Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said 16,000 police constable posts were vacant in the State and these would be filled in stages, with recruitment to 6,000 posts expected to done by the end of the year.

The Minister was speaking after taking part in the passing-out parade of the 42nd batch of probationary police sub-inspectors who underwent training at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) here. Mr. Bommai said the government was committed to implementing the Raghavendra Auradkar committee report at the earliest. The proposal on wage hike was before the Finance Department.

In his address, the Minister said the government was keen on improving police training schools and pointed out that police personnel from each station would be deputed for training in forensic labs.

A total of 62 probationers, including four women, passed out after a 11-month training. Most of trainees belonged to Davangere, Bagalkot, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Kolar, and Vijayapura districts.

Prizes and trophies were presented to officers who were adjudged best during the training.

DGP (Training) Padam Kumar Garg, KPA Director Vipul Kumar, Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna and other officers were present.