GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

53-year-old woman infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli

December 15, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old woman was found infected with the Kyasanur Forest Disease virus in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga.

The woman had consulted the primary health centre at Gutti Edehalli in Thirthahalli on December 12. Blood samples were sent to the Virus Diagnostic Lab (VDL) in Shivamogga for tests. The reports obtained on Thursday confirmed the infection.

Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer of Shivamogga, told The Hindu that the lady had been kept under observation for five days in Thirthahalli. “As per the norms, the infected person has to be kept under observation. The area to which the patient belongs is known for KFD cases. Last year, we had a couple of cases from the place,” he said.

The DHO called it the first case in the present season. “Normally, KFD cases are reported from November to March; we refer to it as the season. We collected 273 samples in September, 330 in October, and 402 samples in November. None of the cases confirmed the virus. In December, so far, the department has tested 57 samples, and of them, one has been confirmed to have an infection, the officer said.

KFD is a viral disease that spreads through ticks. Those who visit forest areas to collect firewood and graze cattle contract the disease through tick bites. High fever, bleeding in teeth and gums and joint pain are some of the symptoms of the infection.

Related Topics

Karnataka / viral diseases / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.