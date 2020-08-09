52.5 lakh farmers to get funds under PM Kisan Scheme

This is expected to benefit those affected by lockdown and floods

The State government will credit the first instalment of money under PM Kisan Scheme into the bank accounts of 52.5 lakh farmers, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said.

A sum of ₹1.04 crore would be credited into the accounts of farmers today, he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa tweeted: “PM @narendramodi Govt believes India’s future lies in the welfare of its farmers. Thanks to @PMOIndia for #PMKISAN Scheme which has benefited over 52.5 lakh farmers in Karnataka, the first instalment ₹1049 Crore will now be credited into their accounts.”

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for releasing the amount, which was the first of three instalments of this year.

The PM Kisan is a scheme with 100% funding from the Union government and it became operational from December 12, 2018.

Under the scheme, an income support of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments would be provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holdings/ownership of up to two hectares.

The amount is expected to benefit farmers who had faced severe financial constraints owing to lockdown and now destruction of crops in floods in some districts.