Karnataka

4th Saturday holiday for govt. staff with immediate effect

more-in

The State government on Wednesday issued a gazette notification for declaring every fourth Saturday of the month a holiday for its employees. It will come into effect from this month.

The notification also said that casual leave has been reduced from 15 to 10 in a year. The government earlier declared holiday on every second Saturday of the month.

The Cabinet took a decision last week to this effect. It was taken after studying the five-day work week in more than a dozen States in the country. There was a demand from the employees for a holiday on fourth Saturday of every month. Moreover, nationalised banks have already declared holiday for its staff on second and fourth Saturdays.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2019 12:40:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/4th-saturday-holiday-for-govt-staff-with-immediate-effect/article27891231.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story