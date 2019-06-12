4th Saturday holiday for govt. staff with immediate effect

The State government on Wednesday issued a gazette notification for declaring every fourth Saturday of the month a holiday for its employees. It will come into effect from this month.

The notification also said that casual leave has been reduced from 15 to 10 in a year. The government earlier declared holiday on every second Saturday of the month.

The Cabinet took a decision last week to this effect. It was taken after studying the five-day work week in more than a dozen States in the country. There was a demand from the employees for a holiday on fourth Saturday of every month. Moreover, nationalised banks have already declared holiday for its staff on second and fourth Saturdays.