44 people shifted to school

With rainwater flooding nearly 30 houses in low-lying areas at Nittur here, the administration evacuated 44 people from these houses and shifted them to the Government Higher Primary School at Hanumanth Nagar here on Tuesday.

Pradeep Kurdekar, Udupi tahsildar, told The Hindu that the houses were in low-lying areas. Hence 44 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure. “We provided them with food from outside. We will start a gruel centre on Wednesday, if necessary,” he said.

“Since there is persistent drizzle since Monday, we have taken all precautionary measures in the district,” said Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati.

“Wherever there was complaint of any damage of property or tree falling on the road, the staff from the Revenue Department have been quick to reach the spot and assess the damage. Even fallen trees have been cleared within hours,” she said.