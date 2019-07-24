44 people shifted to school

With rainwater flooding nearly 30 houses in low-lying areas at Nittur here, the administration evacuated 44 people from these houses and shifted them to the Government Higher Primary School at Hanumanth Nagar here on Tuesday.
Pradeep Kurdekar, Udupi tahsildar, told The Hindu that the houses were in low-lying areas. Hence 44 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure. “We provided them with food from outside. We will start a gruel centre on Wednesday, if necessary,” he said.
“Since there is persistent drizzle since Monday, we have taken all precautionary measures in the district,” said Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati.
“Wherever there was complaint of any damage of property or tree falling on the road, the staff from the Revenue Department have been quick to reach the spot and assess the damage. Even fallen trees have been cleared within hours,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor