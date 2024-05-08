4.25% more people voted in Dharwad for an overall 74.37% polling

More number of people voted in the elections to the Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency polling for which was held on Tuesday. The constituency recorded a polling percentage of 74.37, an increase of 4.25% compared to the last Lok Sabha elections.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J., while 70.12% polling was recorded during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this time it increased to 74.37% thanks to extensive awareness programmes on voting.

As per official data, a total of 13,62,421 voters exercised their franchise in the elections. Polling was held in 1872 booths in Dharwad district and in Shiggaon Assembly segment of Haveri district.

The Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of 18,31,975 voters, including male 9,17,926, female 9,13,949 and third gender 100. During polling, 6,99,244 male voters, 6,63,151 female and 26 voters of the third gender exercised their franchise.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 12,08,120 voters out of the total 17,25,335 cast their votes.

Assembly-wise polling

Among the Assembly segments, Kalghatgi constituency recorded the highest polling percentage of 82.27 with 1,64,501 voters exercising their franchise. Kundgol Assembly segment recroded the next highest of 80.22% with 1,53,555 voters casting their votes. In Navalgund Assembly segment, 1,63,948 voters cast their votes resulting in 76.94% polling and in Shiggaon Assembly Constituency, 1,80,067 voters cast their votes taking the polling percentage to 77.23.

In the Dharwad Assembly segment, 1,70,305 voters cast their votes (for 75.75%) and in Hubballi Dharwad (East) 1,63,406 voters cast their votes (for 73.53%), followed by Hubballi Dharwad (West) where 1,78,744 voters cast their votes (for 67.09%). The lowest polling was recorded in Hubballi Dhawad (Central) where only 66.88% voters (1,78,744) exercised their franchise.