40 taluks to get dialysis units, specialists to be appointed soon: Minister

January 29, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

At the Mega Health Mela organised at Kollegal town in Chamarajanagar district on Monday, over 12,000 people availed healthcare services. The mela received an overwhelming response and the beneficiaries included those living on the forest borders, tribals, and others.

Speaking after inaugurating the mela at Kollegal, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Kollegal health mela has set the ball rolling for holding such mega health camps in other parts of the State. If patients need advanced healthcare, then such patients will be sent to Bengaluru and Mysuru hospitals for treatment.

The Minister said 60,000 people and 17,000 children from Chamarajnagar will soon be receiving spectacles under the Asha Kirana scheme in the district.

Mr. Gundurao said the State government has agreed to appoint specialist doctors under the contract system. In this connection, the Chamarajanagar district administration can take steps and proposals can be sent on the need for posts in the district.

He directed the hospitals not to prescribe medicines from outside and all medicines must be provided at hospitals.

Mr. Gundurao said 42 taluks will get dialysis units and Ramapura in Hanur taluk will get one such facility. Steps are being taken for the development of taluk hospitals in the state.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district K. Venkatesh said the health melas will be organised in other taluks if necessary. The camp was organised to facilitate consultation and treatment of patients from across the taluk. The mela was a successful one considering the turnout.

Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy said a 100-bed hospital has been sanctioned to Yelandur town but it is yet to become operational. Even Hanur town should get a taluk hospital at the earliest and wished for early completion of the dialysis unit for Ramapura. Due to technical glitches, the dialysis unit at Hanur was not working and the problems needed to be resolved soon.

The MLA sought the appointment of radiologist to Kollegal taluk hospital as the vacant post was causing problems to patients.

He also sought a blood bank at Kollegal taluk hospital.

Responding to the MLA’s appeal, the Minister said steps will be taken to appoint a radiologist and a blood bank will also be set up soon.

He also assured to speak to the Chief Minister on the proposal for upgrading eight taluk hospitals in the State, including the Kollegal hospital.

On the occasion, health cards were distributed to beneficiaries.