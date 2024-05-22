3D models of African Palaeolithic tools have been put on display at the Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum in Ballari, Karnataka.

These 3D models of stone tools, which are akin to the original, were purchased on the initiative of Prof. Ravi Korishettar, a renowned archaeologist and an authority on pre-history, from Bone Clone, a U.S. company, for display in the museum.

Nagaraj, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture, received the 3D model stone tools from museum committee members Santosh Martin and M. Ahiraj, and put them on display.

Mr. Nagaraj said that people, especially students of history and archaeology, would hopefully take advantage of the rare artefacts on display at the well-curated museum.

The museum features as many as 15 clone skulls found in various parts of the world.