38% students attend as schools reopen

The local government and private schools re-opened with only a thin attendance of 37.75% on Monday.

Schools reopened after the announcement by the State government on resumption of Classes IX, X and pre-university courses.

Officials in the Department of Public Instructions said that 36,094 (37.75%) students against the 95,599 total registered in Classes IX and X attended schools on Monday. The attendance may gradually increase in the next couple of days, officials said.

Teachers and staff stood at the entrance of the school to welcome students with roses, chocolates and sweets. Some schools extended their welcome by beating drums.

Officials said that instructions have been given to school authorities to maintain strict adherence to the protocol mandated by the government against COVID-19, which includes mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing.