30 electric poles disappear from lake premises in Bengaluru

About 30 electric poles placed inside Rachenahalli lake premises in Dasarahalli for development purposes were allegedly stolen by burglars in the night hours when the Home Guard was sitting near the main gate of the 104 acre lake. An FIR is filed at Amruthahalli police station.

On July 14, the Home Guard, identified as D.R. Basavaraj, who was deployed to guard the lake, took a stroll around the lake at around 8 p.m. and ensured construction and other materials are safe. According to Basavaraj, the area was receiving moderate to heavy downpours making it impossible to stand inside the lake premises.

Basavaraj said the lake department of the BBMP has been carrying out development works around the lake, and construction materials were dumped at the site. Along with other materials, electric poles were also kept.

After patrolling, he came near the main gate of the waterbody, a little far from the place where these materials were kept. The lake is located about 1.8 k.m. from Amruthahalli police station. He stayed at the main gate till 5 a.m. the next morning (July 15) and when the rain stopped, he decided to patrol around the lake again.

Basavaraj said when he came near the edge of the lake, the poles were missing. There were about 30 such poles. On the same day, after informing official concerned, he approached the local police and filed the complaint.

Basavaraj in the complaint said, “As development works are being undertaken near the lake, at two sides of the lake, there is opening on the compound wall. The burglars taking advantage of the same may have entered through one of the openings and decamped with poles.”

The police probing the case said they have leads in the case and soon, the accused will be arrested.