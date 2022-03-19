3 men arrested for robbing jewellery store employee

The Halasuru Gate police on Saturday arrested three men from Nagpur who allegedly robbed a jewellery store employee with a fake gun and made off with 1.7 kg of gold that he had on him. The incident took place at Nagarathpet on February 12.

According to the police, the gang – Raja Ali, Nadir Zaidi and Vikas Patil – targeted people at Nagarathpet, which is home to many jewellery shops. On February 12, they intercepted the victim, Prabhu Ram, who had come to Nagarathpet to get some gold hallmarked. The victim worked for a jeweller in Rajajinagar.

“The three men threatened him with a fake gun, snatched the bag he was carrying and fled,” said a police officer. The police identified the men after scanning CCTV footage and a team was dispatched to their hometown in Nagpur. “We have recovered 1 kg of gold items that they stole. Further investigations are on,” the police added.