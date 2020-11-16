26 new COVID-19 cases in Hassan

As many as 26 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hassan on Sunday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 26,374. Among these, so far, 25,334 have recovered and 616 are undergoing treatment.
Including two deaths on the day, so far 445 people have died in the district.
Among cases reported on the day, two are from Alur, five from Arsikere, two from Belur, five from Channarayapatna, nine from Hassan, one from Holenarasipur, and two from other districts, stated a bulletin issued by the district administration.
