Karnataka

26 new COVID-19 cases in Hassan

As many as 26 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hassan on Sunday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 26,374. Among these, so far, 25,334 have recovered and 616 are undergoing treatment.

Including two deaths on the day, so far 445 people have died in the district.

Among cases reported on the day, two are from Alur, five from Arsikere, two from Belur, five from Channarayapatna, nine from Hassan, one from Holenarasipur, and two from other districts, stated a bulletin issued by the district administration.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 12:33:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/26-new-covid-19-cases-in-hassan/article33104012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY