2,298 new cases in Karnataka, 1,398 in Bengaluru

COVID-19 cases in the State further shot up on Wednesday with 2,298 new cases. Of these, 1,398 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone. With this the total number of cases stands at 9,75,955.

With 12 deaths, the toll rose to 12,461. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 995 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,46,589. As many as 1,08,013 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,01,488 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,06,74,133.

Active cases

The number of active cases touched 16,886 on Wednesday of which 143 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.12%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.52%.

In fact, the State started witnessing a surge in active cases from the beginning of this month. From 5,824 on March 1, active cases shot up by over three-fold touching 16,886 on Wednesday. Over 68% (11,520) of the total active cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone. This district had 4,092 active cases on March 1.

Highest during October

The number of active cases in the State rose from 97,815 on September 12, 2020 to 1,12,783 on October 3. After that the State has been seeing a consistent decline and the number of active cases reduced by 48%, dropping to 55,017 on October 31.

By the end of the year (as on December 31), active cases reduced to 11,271. This number reduced to 6,029 by January 31 and by February 28, further decreased to 5,804.

Vaccination

As many as 14,41,176 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1, when the second phase of vaccination was rolled out. That apart, 4,05,433 persons above the age of 45 with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far.

On Wednesday, 1,12,105 senior citizens and 37,355 people above 45 years with comorbidities took the vaccination.