₹2,200 crore earmarked for education, says Sriramulu

Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu has said that the State government has decided to take up development works, especially in the education sector, in the backward areas.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a residential school, a hostel and Valmiki Bhavan at a cost of ₹25 crore in Watagal village, Maski taluk, of Raichur district on Sunday.

According to the Nanjudappa Committee report, Maski taluk is one among the backward taluks in the State. “The education sector is yet to be improved. The pass percentage in SSLC is very low. More than 20% of students have not been taking up higher education after SSLC owing to lack of infrastructure and facilities in the education sector,” he said.

“The BJP government has planned to implement projects to uplift the education sector. A sum of ₹2,200 crore has been earmarked for the education sector, particularly to provide infrastructure to residential schools such as Morarji Desai, Kittur Rani Channamma, Ambedkar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi, as 1.68 students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are studying in government-run residential schools,” the Minister said.

Underlining the importance of education, Mr. Sriramulu said that only education will trigger revolution in society and help in the development of the State and country even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes to see revolution in education in 2021.

“Good and quality education is part of the New National Education Policy which will be implemented in the State,” he said.

The Minister also said that ₹26,000 crore that was earmarked for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities under the Special Component Plan and Tribal Special Plan schemes will be fully utilised. More funds for Maski Assembly Constituency will be released in the coming days.