‘21.19 acres of land will be recovered in 3 months’

The government will recover 21.19 acres of government land encroached by private parties by registering the property at the sub-registrar’s office at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, in three months, Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly.

Replying to a question by Krishna Byre Gowda of the Congress on illegal registration of government land at Chokkanahalli in Yelahanka taluk with the support of officials of the sub-registrar’s office, Mr. Ashok said officials had been directed to recover the land and hand it over to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board for construction of a water tank in that area.

Two parties entered into a sale agreement for ₹29 crore for the land and the buyer had paid the advance amount of ₹3 crore, Mr. Gowda said, and alleged that officials of the taluk too supported the land deal agreement though it was registered as government land in records.

The sub-registrar, who has been transferred, has retained the posting at Yelahanka by challenging the government’s transfer order in the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal, the Minister said.

Mini-Vidhana Soudha

On the members’ demand for a hike in allocation for construction of Mini-Vidhana Soudha in each taluk from the present allocation of ₹10 crore, Mr. Ashok ruled out further increase in the allocation of funds.

‘45 acres recovered’

In the Legislative Council, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said that about 40 to 45 acres of encroached land had been recovered by the committee headed by the former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah. He said that the monthly status on recovery of encroached land would be provided.

Stating that action against the encroacher would be taken irrespective who it was, he said that tens of thousands of acres of government land had been encroached upon, and that recovery of these could be reinvested in infrastructure.

When the Opposition members drew his attention to the A.T. Ramaswamy committee and K.B. Koliwad committee, both of which went into land grabbing cases, Mr. Yediyurappa said that he had the Ramaswamy committee report with him.