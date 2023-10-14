HamberMenu
21 more taluks get drought-hit tag

Based on the “ground truthing” exercise, the Karnataka government declared 21 more taluks as drought-affected on Friday.

October 14, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-one more taluks have been declared drought-hit, and with this, the total number in Karnataka has risen to 216. A few days ago, the government had declared 195 taluks as drought-hit.

Based on the “ground truthing” exercise, the government declared 21 more taluks as drought-affected on Friday. The government has already sought compensation of ₹4,860.13 crore as per the NDRF norms from the Centre for providing compensation to farmers who have lost crops.

A special State-Level Bankers’ Committee has decided to instruct all bank branches to restructure loans of all eligible farmers in the wake of drought in Karnataka.

Karnataka / drought

