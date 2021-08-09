206 people died of COVID-19 in Yadgir, official tells Minister

B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, has asked the district administration and the Health Department to be ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19. He chaired a meeting in Yadgir on Saturday.

The Minister, who was informed about the situation by District Health Officer Indumathi K. Patil, said that according to experts, the State may possibly face the third wave.

“Thus, you have to keep everything ready, including oxygen plants, beds with oxygen, ambulances,” he said. Dr. Indumathi said, “We have eight checkposts and have tested 4,200 persons so far,” and added that 206 patients died owing to the virus in the district.

But she did not give the break-up of the deaths which angered Narasimha Nayak, MLA. “If you give wrong information, the government may not be able to provide facilities and people may face difficulties,” he said.

Over 97% patients were in ICU in the first wave and 76% patients during the second wave. Currently, there are 18 active cases in the district, she said, adding that the district had three COVID-19 Care Centres during the first wave and these were increased to 21 during the second.

Sharanabassappa Darshanapur, MLA, suggested setting up more CT scan centres for the poor. The MLAs slammed the DHO for not providing infrastructure and appointing the required medical officers.

Hospital visits

The Minister suggested that she visit the taluk hospitals, CHCs and PHCs to inspect the available infrastructure, among others.

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal, Member of Legislative Council B.G. Patil, CMC chairman Vilas Patil, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya, ZP CEO Shilpa Sharma, Additional DC Shankaragowda Somanal and others were present.