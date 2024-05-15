GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
20-year-old girl stabbed to death in Hubballi for refusing youth’s proposal

The boy was reportedly in love with her but she had rejected his proposal for marriage

Updated - May 15, 2024 12:33 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 12:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The accused Girish had earlier expressed his wish to marry Anjali, but his request was declined by the victim’s grandmother, who said that Anjali was not interested in his proposal. Subsequently, he had threatened her mentioning Neha Hiremath’s murder.

| Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 20-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a youth who was reportedly in love with her in Hubballi on Wednesday, May 15. The girl had reportedly rejected his proposal for marriage.

Murder and mischief in Hubballi

The girl, identified as Anjali Ambiger, was stabbed to death in her house at Veerapur Oni by a youth identified as Girish Sawanth (21) on Wednesday morning. According to Anjali’s sister, Girish knocked on the door early in the morning and entered the house after Anjali opened it.

Anjali had lost her parents and was living with her grandmother, and used to work at a canteen. Girish asked for the grandmother, who was sleeping, and told her that he wanted to take Anjali with him. When Anjali refused this, he immediately took out a knife and stabbed her multiple times, eyewitness revealed.

A case of selective outrage

According to the victim’s sister, Girish had earlier told the grandmother that he loved Anjali and wished to marry her. The grandmother declined his request telling him that Anjali was not interested in his proposal. Subsequently, he had threatened her mentioning about Neha Hiremath’s murder. Later, Anjali and family had complained to the police who had tried to trace him but in vain, the sister revealed.

Senior police officials visited the spot and have launched a manhunt for the accused, who is also a resident of Veerapur Oni.

