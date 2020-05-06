20 people test positive

Twenty new cases have been detected on Wednesday morning taking the total number of positive cases to 693.

Among the new cases, 13 are from Badami in Bagalkot alone. Except in one patient who reported with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), the infection has spread to 12 others from Patient Number 607 in Badami, according to the departmen’s bulletin.

While three have been reported from Dakshina Kannada, two are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kalaburagi and Vijayapura.

In Bengaluru Urban, two cases — a 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, who were contacts of Patient 654 (a 45-year-old man with ILI) — have been reported. G. Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer, revealed that the 25-year-old man was working as a delivery boy in an e-commerce company. However, he was at home for the past two months without work. His father is also a contact of a patient who tested positive last week.

Hospital sealed

Meanwhile, Mangala Hospital in Yeshwantpur was sealed after a woman under treatment for dengue tested positive. “She was tested for COVID-19 to rule out other infections and tested positive. She has now been shifted to a designated hospital. Now, the hospital is closed down for 15 days and staff will be quarantined,” the DHO added.