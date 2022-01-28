196 new stalls under construction at Chamundi Hills

Four-lane road from parking lot to Mahishasura statue also coming up

In continuation of the growing concretisation of Chamundi Hills, 196 new stalls or kiosks to accommodate the existing vendors will be constructed close to the parking lot.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project – parts of which are already underway – was held on Friday in the presence of local area MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

Local officials executing the work said the 196 stalls are in addition to the existing 116 stalls which were constructed to accommodate the vendors. Officials said there will be 25 stalls exclusively for eateries and will be grouped together as a food zone. Each of these stalls will measure 10 ft x 10 ft while 34 stalls dealing with flowers, fruits and coconuts to cater to the devotees will be constructed, each measuring 5 ftx 6 ft.

There will be 137 shops dispensing general items each measuring 8 ft x 8 ft and all the 196 stalls are to be constructed near the north side of the parking lot. A four-lane road leading from the parking lot to the statue of Mahishasura will be laid and the cost of the entire works has been pegged at ₹4.95 crore.

While constructing the stalls will cost ₹3.40 crore, the four-lane road will cost ₹95 lakh. In addition to the above, two toilets costing ₹50 lakh will also be constructed. The length of the four-lane road will be 200 metres and is being executed by the PWD.

Officials said the new works are part of the project under which the vehicle parking lot that can accommodate 600 four-wheelers has been constructed and is in use.