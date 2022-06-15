‘19-year-old’s decision to marry 32-year-old depicts that love is blind, more powerful than affection of parents’

The High Court of Karnataka observed that “love is blind and a more powerful weapon than the love and affection of the parents...” in the case of a 19-year-old engineering student who had eloped with a 32-year-old driver of her college bus, married him, and started staying with him without informing her parents.

Habeas corpus plea

A Division Bench comprising Justice B. Veerappa and Justice K.S. Hemalekha made these observations in its recent order while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by girl’s father accusing that daughter is in illegal detention of college bus driver.

The petition was dismissed as girl appeared before the court along with her husband. Both of them hail from Mandya district.

However, the bench expressed its concern over the plight of parents who were worried about welfare their daughter while pointing out that she could have convinced her parents about the marriage with the man of her choice instead of eloping with him without informing them.

“The parents should create a good atmosphere in the family by their love and affection... and children should also understand the fact that without their parents..., they would not have been enjoyed the educational prospects... and luxuries in life...,” the Court said.

“It is high time children know that life consists of reaction, resound and reflection. What they are doing to their parents today, would get back exactly tomorrow...” the court observed.

Cannot be intruded into

While observing that “the decision of the suitability of partners to a marital tie rests exclusively with the individuals themselves; neither the State nor Society can intrude into that domain,” the Court asked parents of the newly wed couple to allow them to live happily.

While suggesting that the couple, who is said to have tied knot in a temple, should get their marriage registered before an appropriate authority, the court recorded man’s assurance that he would protect his wife and look after her.