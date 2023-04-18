HamberMenu
181 persons from Karnataka stuck in Sudan amid shortage of food, water

The Hindu managed to contact a group of 31 Kannadigas stuck in the city of El-Fasher

April 18, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Over 30 persons from Karnataka are stuck in the city of El-Fasher in Sudan. They are living in fear after clashes between government forces. 

Bengaluru

As Sudan continues to witness large-scale violence, at least 181 persons from Karnataka are stuck in the African country.

S. Prabhu from Davangere and his wife have been stuck in the city of El-Fasher for the last 10 days. The 36-year-old man is from a Hakki Pikki tribe. He has been in Sudan for the last 10 months to sell ayurvedic products, which are in huge demand in the African country.

When contacted over phone, Mr Prabhu told The Hindu, ”We are here with 31 other persons, living in a rented house. Two days ago, we heard firing outside. The building was damaged and a bullet made a hole in a wall during the crossfire.

A man shows the damage caused by a bullet in the building where the people from Karnataka are residing, in the cross-fire last week, in the city of El-Fasher in Sudan.

“We belong to places in Davangere, Shivamogga and Mysuru, and our group includes women and children. We were not able to go out due to continuous gunfire and shelling. A local police officer is now with us. He told us to vacate this area since there is the possibility of more attacks.”

The 31 Kannadigas have had no access to food or drinking water for four days until April 16 when Mr. Prabhu managed to get some ration when one shop in the locality opened for some time.

What Karnataka government is doing for people stuck in Sudan

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner for Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the safety of people from Karnataka in Sudan.

“We have spoken to people from our State who are stuck in Sudan. A group of 31 persons, including women and children from Davangere, has been stuck in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher. I have spoken to the Joint Commissioner concerned. He informed me that 181 persons from Karnataka are stuck in that country. We are finding out if there are more Kannadigas there,” Mr. Rajan told The Hindu.

The authority has told them to watch out for updates from the embassy of India in Sudan. “We have told them to be in covered areas and not to venture out. We assured them that Indians are not targeted in the present violence, and to be in a safe place,” he added.

The embassy in Sudan issued an advisory on April 17 urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm. On April 16, the embassy reported that an Indian had died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

According to official data, the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000, including 1,200 who had settled down in the country decades ago.

