HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of Kannur native, killed in Sudan, shifted to hospital

April 17, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Albert Augustine, 48, a native of Kannur, who was killed in Sudan, was shifted to hospital on Monday.

The Indian Embassy said that Albert’s wife and daughter had been shifted to a safe place.

Sybella, the wife of Albert Augustine, had revealed that even after 24 hours, Albert’s body could not be shifted due to clashes between the army and paramilitary forces in Sudan. Following the intervention of the Indian embassy the body was taken to hospital.

Albert Augustine was reportedly killed by a stray bullet during the clash. Mr. Augustine, a native of Nellipara in Alakode, was an ex-serviceman.

He was reportedly speaking on the phone with his son, who is a student in Canada, from the window of his flat when he was reportedly shot at.

Mr. Augustine, who retired from the Indian Army, joined a company in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, as a security officer seven months ago. He was planning to return home next month.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.