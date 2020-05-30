13 more test positive in Hassan

Thirteen more people tested positive to COVID-19 in Hassan on Saturday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 157 in the district. Among them, six people were native of Alur taluk. They had returned from Mumbai recently and quarantined in Alur.

They were recently sent home following the direction of the State government to send home all those who have completed seven days of institutional quarantine. However, the laboratory tests of their samples later showed that they were infected. They have been admitted to the COVID hospital in Hassan, said Deputy Commissioner R. Girish here on Saturday.

The district administration has declared the localities of their houses as containment zones. As of now, there are nine containment zones in the district. The remaining seven people were in quarantine centres in Channarayapatna taluk after returning from Mumbai.