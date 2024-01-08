GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga girl dies in Manipal in suspected case of KFD

The girl complained of high fever. She was admitted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on January 1. Blood samples did not show the KFD infection. However, on January 5, the second sample showed the KFD infection

January 08, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of women getting firewood from a forest. KFD is a viral disease that spreads through ticks. Those who visit forests to collect firewood contract the disease through tick bites.

A representational photo of women getting firewood from a forest. KFD is a viral disease that spreads through ticks. Those who visit forests to collect firewood contract the disease through tick bites. | Photo Credit: Biswa Ranjan Rout

An 18-year-old girl from Aramane Koppa in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka died in a private hospital at Manipal in Udupi district on January 8. Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) is suspected to be the cause of her death.

KFD is a viral disease that spreads through ticks. Those who visit forests to collect firewood contract the disease through tick bites. High fever is a common symptom of the infection.

The girl complained of high fever. She was admitted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on January 1. Blood samples did not show the KFD infection. However, on January 5, the second sample showed the KFD infection. She was shifted to the private hospital in Manipal. She died in the morning on January 8.

Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, told The Hindu that it is a suspected case of KFD. “The first sample tested negative for KFD. Earlier, she had brain fever. There could be other reasons for her death. Only a death audit by a panel of experts will ascertain the facts,” he said.

The officer said that no KFD case has been reported from the village of the deceased. After she was found to be infected with KFD, a survey was conducted in the area. “Her sister was also suffering from high fever. Her samples showed that she was infected with dengue. She is recovering,” he said.

