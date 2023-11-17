HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

100th birthday celebrations of veteran leader Bheemanna Khandre on December 2

November 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha and Bidar Shanti Vardhak Education Society will be celebrating 100th birthday of former Minister and former president of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha Bheemanna Khandre, at Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology in Bhalki in Bidar district on December 2.

Allamprabhu Patil, MLA Kalaburagi South, and Jagadguru Sarangdhara Deshikendra swami of Shrisailam in Andhra Pradesh, addressing press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday said that the veteran politician Mr. Khandre is an educationist who fought against the Razakars of Nizam government and actively took part in the liberation movement.

The centenarian was the 20th president of the Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha and strived to increase the memberships of the Mahasabha into lakhs during his tenure.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers and legislators and religious heads of various mutts across the State would participate in his birthday celebrations.

A 860-page felicitation volume on the achievements and contributions of Mr. Bheemanna Khandre authored by Dr.Go.Ru. Channabasappa would be released on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / Andhra Pradesh / books and literature

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.