10 tuskers from Sakrebail camp kept in isolation

In wake of incidents of elephant deaths reported in Sakrebail camp of the Department of Forest and Wildlife near here, 10 tuskers identified as vulnerable for viral infection have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Eight elephants in Sakrebail camp have died since January 2017. Clinical tests had revealed that Naganna, a 26-year-old male elephant that passed away in August this year was, infected with herpes virus.

Following this, 10 elephants including sub-adults, calves and adults that gave birth recently and have less immunity have been accommodated near Nandihallihonda pond in Shettyhalli wildlife sanctuary limits where the Forest Department has created facilities to look after them.

Chandrashekhar S.J., Deputy Conservator of Forests, told presspersons that these elephants are provided with nutritious food there to enhance immunity and their health is being closely monitored. Their trunk wash samples have been sent to the laboratory for tests. If the infectious agents are diagnosed, necessary treatment would be provided to them. They are allowed to graze in the forest like other elephants during the day, he said.

In view of the deaths, the department is yet to take a call on holding Ane Utsav this year, the annual event organised to mark the conclusion of Wildlife Week. At present, Sakrebail camp has 24 elephants.