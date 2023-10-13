HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 persons arrested in connection with rape of two minor girls in Chikkamagaluru

The accused are from Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. The girls, who were staying at the government girls’ home in Chikkamagaluru, went missing on September 17

October 13, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested 10 persons on the charge of raping two minor girls who went missing from the Karnataka government girls’ home in Chikkamagaluru in September. Of the arrested, two are from Chikkamagaluru while the remaining eight are from neighbouring Hassan district.

The minors, who were staying in the girls’ home in Chikkamagaluru, went missing on September 17. The caretakers of the home filed a complaint at the Women Police Station. Police succeeded in tracing the girls.

When the police recorded the statements of the girls, they learnt that the girls were forced into prostitution. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). The police, based on the girls’ statements, arrested the accused.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.