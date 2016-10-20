10 VTU professors debarred from evaluation

As many as 10 professors serving in government and private engineering colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have been debarred from taking up answer script evaluations or any other confidential work of the university for two to three years by their administrations /managements.

Another 25 to 30 professors are likely to face the same punishment as their cases are coming up before the VTU administration on Thursday morning.

Confirming the action taken on a series of allegations by student communities and organisations such as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on irregularities in evaluation and re-evaluation of answer scripts in the State’s only technological university, a senior official at the Jnana Sangama campus told The Hindu here on Wednesday that the action was taken on the basis of the strong recommendations made by the VTU Registrar (Evaluation) H.G. Shekharappa.

Sources said some of the professors have been suspended and services of one terminated.

Meanwhile, the VTU has issued a circular to all its affiliated colleges and regional centres to route all students grievances through the office of the concerned principal. The VTU also warned of taking disciplinary action if their were false statements or allegations.

It may be recalled here that the ABVP had been alleging irregularities in giving pass marks to students applying for re-evaluation and even staged protests in Belagavi and Bengaluru recently, following which the new Vice-Chancellorhad assured an inquiry and action if irregularities surfaced.