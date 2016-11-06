‘State warehousing corporation plans to increase storage capacity of godowns’

The Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation will ensure that farmers in the State get remunerative price for their produce by increasing the storage capacity of its godowns, corporation chairman Rahim Khan, MLA, said here on Saturday.

There is a rise in demand for increased storage facilities in the godowns owing to an increase in awareness among farmers about prevailing market trends, he said, adding that the corporation will take all measures to increase the storage capacity of State-owned godowns in a phased manner.

He was meeting the officials concerned after inspecting a few godowns in the city. Mr. Khan also told The Hindu that the State government would seriously consider building hi-tech silos in villages and community godowns in gram panchayats.

“Till now, we concentrated only on storage of grains. Now, we will consider constructing cold storages to store fruits and vegetables,” he said.

Framers will be able to store their produce for as long as they desire and sell when they feel the price is right, he said, adding that the corporation will also help farmers get bank loans by pledging their produce.

Officials told him that while Bidar had a total storage capacity of 44,500 tonnes, Basava Kalyan had 10,000 tonne capacity godowns. Aurad, Bhalki and Hudgi had a capacity of 5,000 tonnes each, they said.

M. F Patil, divisional manger, also told the chairman about the need to repair some old godowns.