Kamal Haasan to join Bharat Jodo Yatra as it enters Delhi on December 24

December 23, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and senior Congress leaders will be joining Rahul Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi on Saturday before it takes a nine-day long break.

Mr. Haasan, who is the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), is also likely to have a one-on-one conversation with Mr. Gandhi, said a source on Friday. Praveen Chakravarty, who heads the Data Analytics department and is from Tamil Nadu, is said to be coordinating with the MNM chief for his participation in the yatra.

Addressing the MNM office-bearers last week, Mr. Haasan had said he has been invited by Mr. Gandhi and that he would participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 in the national capital.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said at least 40,000 to 50,000 yatris are expected to participate in the yatra in the national capital.

“People from different fields will be joining the yatra that will enter the Badarpur border at 6 a.m. We will then walk towards Ashram [on ring road] via Apollo hospital and thereafter, the yatris will have a lunch break and rest for a while. We will resume our yatra at 1 p.m. from Ashram,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

After the lunch break, the yatra will resume and head towards Nizamuddin and then to the India Gate Circle-ITO-Delhi Cantt.-Darya Ganj, before heading towards the Red Fort.

Thereafter, Mr. Gandhi and some of the yatris will visit Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat, followed by a visit to Veerbhumi, Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial and Jawaharlal Nehru’s memorial at Shantivan by car to offer floral tributes.

After a nine-day break beginning Saturday night, the yatra will resume from January 3 from Uttar Pradesh, then again head to Haryana in the second phase and then to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.